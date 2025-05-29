The Cincinnati Reds didn’t go quietly in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, and neither did their manager. In a dramatic ninth inning, Terry Francona was ejected after a heated confrontation over a strike call that also saw pitcher Nick Martinez ejected. The moment lit up social media and added fuel to ongoing debates around MLB umpire controversy. Francona, typically measured in his interactions with umpires, came out to dispute the call and was ejected shortly after.

It all started when home plate umpire Carlos Torres rang up Matt McLain on a questionable low strike three. Martinez, from the dugout, made his frustration known and was promptly tossed.

In a video posted by Jomboy Media on X (formerly Twitter), the sequence of events was clearly visible.

Reds manager Terry Francona and pitcher Nick Martinez were both ejected after this strike three call pic.twitter.com/HV9gXKhLBJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip quickly circulated across social platforms, adding fuel to the fan frustration over the call. The ejections not only impacted the game, but also added to Francona’s long-running history with umpire disputes. Bob Nightengale of USA Today added some historical context to the moment with a stat-filled post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected for the 52nd time in his career tonight. He is one of 25 managers to be ejected 50 or more times, and third on the active list behind Bruce Bochy (87) and Bob Melvin (66). Bobby Cox is the all-time leader with 162 ejections.”

Article Continues Below

The Francona ejection couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Reds, who now sit at 28-29. Martinez had been warming for a potential save opportunity, and his absence forced the bullpen to adjust on the fly.

The game also reignited questions about MLB umpire consistency. Torres, who has a track record of controversial calls — including a 2020 ejection of Stephen Strasburg — is once again at the center of scrutiny.

The Reds vs. Royals finale had playoff intensity despite it being May, and with tensions rising, the ejections could affect morale and strategy moving forward. As fan pressure mounts, the league may face renewed calls for strike zone automation to limit these conflicts.