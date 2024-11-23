Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona is getting some of the band back together in another move following his hiring of Chris Valaika. Mike Napoli, who played for Francona as a member of the 2016 Cleveland Guardians, will join the Reds coaching staff in a position to be determined, per WEEI's Rob Bradford.

Napoli joined the Chicago Cubs as a quality assurance coach in 2019 and was later promoted to first-base coach ahead of the 2022 season. The 43-year-old played for 12 years with the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Boston Red Sox. He won a World Series in 2013 in Boston and was a 2012 All-Star.

Francona came out of retirement to join the Reds. He stepped down as manager of the Guardians after the 2023 season, citing health concerns. He did not coach in 2024.

Reds on a new path for 2025

Cincinnati has an exciting core of young players around which to build. On Friday, they completed a big trade by acquiring RHP Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for second baseman Jonathan India and OF Joey Wiemer.

The Reds will also have Nick Martinez back in 2024 after he accepted the team's qualifying offer, a one-year contract valued at $21.05 million. The 34-year-old had his best season last year. He pitched 142.1 innings over 16 starts (42 appearances) with a 3.10 ERA and 1.026 WHIP.

Cincinnati has a trio of elite pitching prospects near the top of the minor-league system: 22-year-old RHP Chase Burns, 21-year-old RHP Chase Petty and 23-year-old RHP Rhett Lowder.

Lowder has a shot at eventually joining the Reds' starting rotation as early as this season. Burns and Petty likely need at least one or two years before they'll make the leap to the major leagues.

The Reds recently signed former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal, per New York Post's Jon Heyman. But it all boils down to what Francona can get from this young roster. He discussed what motivated him to join the Reds, via Tim Crowley of NESN.

“That’s a good question (why come back to baseball with the Reds) because I had a really good year,” Francona told reporters. “I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do this coming year. I really wasn’t thinking about managing.

“Then when they called, they flew out to my house and did the interview. They were on my couch, and I was in my rocking chair. Kind of blew me away that they’d be willing to do that. I caught myself early on saying ‘we’ a few times.

“When the guys came out, it reminded me a lot of the Cleveland guys,” Francona shared. “You’re going to get challenged a boatload, even during great years. When you align yourself with people you trust and know have your back, that’s a good feeling. That’s kind of where I’m at in life. It makes it a lot better.”

Francona sounds recharged for the challenges ahead facing the Reds.