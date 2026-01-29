After making the playoffs for a second-straight year in 2025, the Cleveland Guardians are trying to keep their seat at the postseason table. With a top flight pitcher emerging, Cleveland can at least be optimistic for the future.

Right-hander Joey Cantillo burst onto the scene with 34 appearances for the Guardians in 2025. As he prepares for the 2026 season, the sky is the limit, argues Steve Phillips of the MLB Network.

“The guy I like is Joey Cantillo,” Phillips said. “I liked him a couple years ago and they brought him in in relief a little bit. He got an opportunity last year. He's an intriguing guy for me, that he strikes out more than innings pitched. I'm encouraged to see what he can do this year.”

"Who's the 2026 version of Paul Skenes?"@StevePhillipsGM on Joey Cantillo's potential to be a breakout player for 2026. ⚾ #GuardsBall #TheLeadoffSpot Tune-in for Players Week, all week long, on SiriusXM Channel 89 and the SiriusXM App 🔗https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/DioukRCOSv — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 29, 2026

Phillips was responding directly to a question about who is 2026's Paul Skenes. For Cantillo to follow in his footsteps would make a massive step forward. However, the MLB Network analyst at least believes it is possible.

Of Cantillo's 34 appearances in 2025, only 13 of them were starts. A real shot in the rotation would go a long way towards a breakout. The righty proved deserving of the opportunity after posting a 3.21 ERA and a 108/42 K/BB ratio over 95.1 innings.

Cleveland will be paying close attention to Cantillo throughout spring training. They'll want to see how he responds after taking on a starter's workload. Surpassing 100 innings pitched seems inevitable if he is going to be used as a starter.

But no matter the position he is pitching from, Cantillo is entering the season with plenty of hype. It'll be up to the right-hander to live up to it.