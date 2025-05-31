The Cleveland Guardians reportedly activated outfielder David Fry from the injured list on Saturday, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

“The Guardians have activated David Fry,” Meisel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fry, a 29-year-old, was previously on the 60-day IL due to an elbow injury. Fry underwent Tommy John surgery due to the injury. There were initial rumors that he could miss most of 2025, but the fact that he is already set to return is promising without question.

Fry made his MLB debut in 2023 with Cleveland. 2024 was his breakout campaign, however, as he earned an All-Star selection. The outfielder played a pivotal role in helping the Guardians clinch the American League Central division title as well.

In the playoffs, Fry enjoyed a number of big moments. Cleveland ended up reaching the American League Championship Series before getting eliminated by the New York Yankees. Nevertheless, it was a memorable season for Fry and the ball club.

Fry will hope to make a similar impact on the team upon his return. It may take him a few weeks to find his rhythm, but Fry's potential is intriguing. He could end up making a significant difference in the lineup.

The Guardians were defeated at home by the Angels 4-1 on Friday. Cleveland will play Los Angeles once again at Progressive Field on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 PM EST.

The Guardians will carry a 30-26 record heading into Saturday's contest. Cleveland sits in third place in the AL Central, trailing the first-place Detroit Tigers by seven games. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins are in second place.

As for the Angels, LA is 26-30 and in fourth place in the American League West. The Halos are 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros, who lead the division.

Saturday's affair projects to be competitive as the Guardians look to jump back into the win column. Perhaps David Fry's return will help matters.