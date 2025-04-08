The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox by a final score of 1-0 on Tuesday in the team's home opener. However, outfielder Lane Thomas exited the game early with an apparent injury. It was later revealed that Thomas suffered a right wrist contusion, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.

The injury occurred after Thomas was hit by a pitch. Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan reported that Thomas' X-rays were negative. Of course, the hope is that Thomas won't have to miss too much time. The Guardians have yet to provide a timeline for a return.

The Guardians acquired Thomas in a trade with the Washington Nationals during the 2024 season. He struggled for the most part after joining Cleveland, but Thomas did hit a clutch home run in the playoffs.

Thomas is a right-handed hitter with potential at the plate. The Guardians need all of the offensive help they can get, so he will be missed if he does indeed have to sit out some games.

With the win, Cleveland improved to 4-6 in 2025. The Guardians are in third place in the American League Central. Cleveland won the division a season ago, and the team should have a realistic opportunity to repeat as AL Central champions. A grueling nine-game road trip led the Guardians to their mediocre start, but perhaps finally playing some games at Progressive Field will help the ball club get back on track.

Tuesday's matchup represented the first contest of a six-game homestand. The Guardians will host the White Sox on Wednesday and Thursday before welcoming the Kansas City Royals into town for a three-game series over the weekend. Cleveland can make some serious noise in the division by taking care of business against their AL Central rivals.

The White Sox-Guardians game on Wednesday night is scheduled for 6:10 PM EST in Cleveland.