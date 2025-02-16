The Cleveland Guardians have become one of the most consistent teams in the American League. The Guardians have earned a spot in the postseason in 6 of the last 9 years, and there's little doubt that manager Stephen Vogt has a team that expects to get back to the playoffs once again in 2025. The Guardians lineup features Jose Ramirez, one of baseball's most productive hitters, along with Steven Kwan and veteran Carlos Santana. However, the key over the 162-game season is likely to be the performance of the pitching staff.

In the early days of spring training, Vogt and Guardians fans got encouraging news about Shane Bieber. The 29-year-old right-hander was limited to 12.0 innings last year, but he was able to have a successful bullpen session as spring training for the Guardians ramps up.

There are no guarantees that Bieber will be able to return early in the 2025 season and take his spot in the Cleveland pitching rotation. Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery last April and Bieber still has quite a bit of work to do, but he is clearly making progress. There is hope that he will be back with the Guardians this season and will be able to take a spot in the team's pitching rotation.

After throwing a bullpen session Saturday, the Guardians are hoping there will be no ill effects and that the pitcher will be able to continue throwing shortly. The team had put out a release earlier in the week concerning Bieber's rehabilitation efforts. “Shane has been able to progress his throwing to five days per week and his throwing distance out to 120 feet.

“Shane will initiate his mound progression in mid-February.”

Guardians hoping for a full recovery Bieber

The Guardians will have an ace on the mound if Bieber can make a full recovery early in the season. Bieber won the Cy Young Award during the Covid-impacted 2020 season and he has been a two-time All-Star. He has a Gold Glove to his credit and he also won the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award.

Bieber had his best season in 2020 when he went 8-1 with a 1.63 earned run average. He struck out 122 batters in 77.1 innings. He had a 15-8 record in 2019 with a 3.28 ERA while throwing a career high 214.1 innings. He struck out 259 batters in 213.1 innings that season.

The Guardians are expecting their starting rotation to include Tanner Bibee, Ben Lively, Gavin Williams and Luis Ortiz. Triston McKenzie should also some of the team's starting assignments. However, if Bieber continues to make progress and is healthy enough to return to active duty, it is clear that he will be in Vogt's starting rotation.