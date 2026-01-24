The first name that pops into the minds of most baseball fans when the subject is the Cleveland Guardians is Jose Ramirez. The dynamic 3rd baseman has been the team's best player for years, and despite excellent production at the plate, wonderful base running and solid fielding, he has not always gotten the recognition he deserves.

That is in the process of changing, as Ramirez has been listed as the 5th-ranked player in the sport by MLB.com. It's the first time in his career.

Ramirez has been a remarkably consistent player for the Guardians. He hammered 30 home runs and stole 44 bases last year, and it marked the 3rd time in his career that he had joined the 30-30 club. He was a finalist in MVP voting and he made the American League All-Star team for the 7th time in his career.

The other players in the top 5 include top-ranked Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, No. 2 Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, No. 3 Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and No. 4 Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.

Ramirez ranks ahead of 6th-ranked Juan Soto of the Mets, 7th-ranked Paul Skenes of the Pirates and 8th-ranked Tarik Skubal of the Tigers.

The 33-year-old Ramirez has played 13 seasons for the Guardians. He had belted 285 home runs throughout his career and he has stolen 287 bases. He hit hit a career high 39 home runs in the 2018 season, and matched that figure in 2024. Ramirez has exceeded the 100-RBI mark 4 times in his career, with a career-high of 126 in 2022.