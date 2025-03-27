Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez is regarded as one of the best players in MLB. Ramirez may be able to take a step forward in 2025 based on his latest admission, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

“I lost fat and increased muscle, so I have the same weight I finished at last season, but a different body,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez was then asked if he made the change in order to have a 50/50 (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases) season.

“I would love to do 100/100, but the game isn't easy,” the Guardians third baseman said. “I'll do my best.”

A 100/100 campaign may be possible in MLB The Show (maybe?) but the chances of it happening in real life are extremely slim. Reaching the 40/40 mark is difficult enough.

Shohei Ohtani became the only player in MLB history to enter the 50/50 club in 2024. Meanwhile, only six players have reached 40 stolen bases and 40 home runs in a single season (Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano). Jose Ramirez came extremely close to joining the club in 2024, though, finishing the year with 41 stolen bases and 39 home runs.

Perhaps Ramirez's admission about increasing muscle will help him accomplish the feat during the upcoming '25 campaign. The 32-year-old will be regarded as a superstar regardless of whether or not he reaches the 40/40 club, but it certainly is possible given how close he came in 2024.

Ramirez's primary focus is on helping the Guardians win games, however. Cleveland has not earned a World Series victory since 1948. With Ramirez leading the way, the Guardians reached the American League Championship Series last year. They were ultimately defeated by the New York Yankees, though.

Cleveland has come close to ending the World Series drought over the years (reached Game 7 of the Fall Classic in both 1997 and 2016). The Guardians just can't seem to get the job done in October, though. Perhaps that will change soon with Jose Ramirez on the roster.