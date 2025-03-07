If all 30 MLB teams could agree on one thing, it would be that there is never enough pitching depth. The Cleveland Guardians won the American League Central last season, and the club knows it takes a plethora of arms to get through October.

Thus, the Guardians signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Naquin to a minor-league contract, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. You read that correctly; Naquin, a former outfielder, is now a pitcher.

Naquin reported to the Guardians' training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday, and began working out on the mound.

The Guardians drafted Naquin in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft out of Texas A&M University. The former Aggie made his big-league debut with Cleveland in 2016, and he finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Naquin spent five seasons with the Guardians before joining the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. The left-handed batter split time between the Reds and New York Mets in 2022 before joining the Chicago White Sox organization in 2023.

In 562 career games at the MLB level, Naquin has garnered 1,819 plate appearances with a .263/.316/.445 slash line. The 33-year-old hit 61 home runs and had 237 RBIs. Naquin's best season was his rookie season in 2016, when the Guardians won the AL pennant. The then-outfielder batted .296 with 14 homers and a 128 OPS+.

Nonetheless, in his new job, Naquin's offensive statistics aren't relevant. It is worth noting that over his last three qualified seasons, the Texas native ranked between the 94th and 99th percentiles in arm strength. That's a pretty important qualification for a pitcher.

The Guardians' starting rotation will feature Tanner Bibee, Ben Lively, Gavin Williams, Luis Ortiz, and Triston McKenzie. The Guardians proudly have Emmanuel Clase as their closer; Clase earned Cy Young Award consideration in 2024. Hunter Gaddis, Cade Smith, and Paul Sewald will be out in the bullpen as well, with Tim Herrin expected to be the team's only lefty reliever.

The Guardians will open the regular season on March 27 against the Kansas City Royals.