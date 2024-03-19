Shane Bieber has been named the Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day starting pitcher for the fifth consecutive season, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, Bieber will become one of only three pitchers in Cleveland baseball history to make five consecutive Opening Day starts. And it's safe to say that Bieber is in some good company, joining recent ace Corey Kluber (2015-2019), who announced his retirement this past offseason, and Stan Coveleski (1917-1921).

Meisel also reports that Bieber will be tied for third in all-time Opening Day starts in Cleveland baseball history with his mark of five. Only the legendary Bob Feller (7) and Coveleski (6) are ahead of Bieber, who joins Kluber, CC Sabathia, and Bob Lemon as other pitchers to start five Opening Day games for the team.

In summary, Shane Bieber is establishing himself as one of the greatest Guardians/Indians (as the team was formerly called) pitchers of all-time. No, that's not an exaggeration. Bieber has become a legitimate ace in Cleveland.

Shane Bieber is an ace

Bieber made his MLB debut with the ball club in 2018. He did not have the best start to his career, but quickly found his footing at the big league level.

In 2019, Progressive Field in Cleveland hosted the MLB All-Star Game. Bieber, along with a few other teammates, earned a selection to the contest. The young right-hander was happy just to be there, and no one could have foreseen what would happen next.

Bieber pitched a perfect inning and struck out each hitter he faced. He was ultimately named the MVP of the game as the Progressive Field fans erupted in cheers.

That was the moment Bieber become a fan-favorite in Cleveland.

He finished the season with a 3.28 ERA and struck out 259 hitters across 214.1 innings of work. Bieber was fourth in American League Cy Young voting as well.

In 2020, the shortened 60-game season, Bieber was nothing short of spectacular. He led the league with a 1.63 ERA. The Guardians ace also led in wins (8) and strikeouts (122). Shane Bieber helped Cleveland reach the playoffs and he ended up winning the AL Cy Young award.

Despite battling some injury concerns over the past couple of years, Bieber has remained sharp for the most part. He wasn't quite as good in 2023 but still recorded respectable results. He may be poised for a bounce-back 2024 campaign in his contract year.

2024 could be Bieber's final season with Guardians

Right now, the Guardians are excited for 2024. It's a brand new season and Shane Bieber is entering Cleveland's record books.

However, he will be a free agent following the '24 campaign. There have not been many rumors of extension talks between the Guardians and Bieber. If Cleveland struggles, the Guardians could consider trading him before the deadline.

If the Guardians perform well, though, Cleveland will probably hold onto him through the entire season. Still, he will enter free agency and Cleveland is not known for their big spending in MLB free agency.

Guardians fans are surely hopeful that he will return and sign a long-term deal. But they need to be prepared for his potential departure. For now, fans of the ball club should appreciate him while he's on the roster.

Shane Bieber and the Guardians will battle the Oakland Athletics on the road on Opening Day, which is scheduled for March 28.