Two-time Cy Young winner and Cleveland Guardians legend Corey Kluber has officially announced his retirement.

Former Cy Young winning pitcher Corey Kluber has announced his retirement, via his Instagram. Kluber was arguably the best pitcher in the sport during his peak while with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians). Overall, Kluber won two Cy Young awards and was a three-time All-Star.

Additionally, he carried Cleveland's pitching staff during the team's 2016 World Series run. Although the ball club fell short in Game 7 of the World Series, they certainly would not have made it as far as they did without Kluber's contributions on the mound.

“With sincere appreciation, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball, concluding a remarkable 13-season Major League Baseball journey,” Corey Kluber wrote in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for the support of numerous individuals and entities that profoundly influenced my path.”

Kluber, 37, pitched for the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox in addition to Cleveland during his career. He entered free agency this past season and ended up announcing his retirement right before 2024 spring training.

His best years unquestionably came in Cleveland, however.

Corey Kluber will be remembered as a Cleveland baseball hero

Kluber struggled early in his career with Cleveland. He displayed signs of promise in 2013, though, pitching to a 3.85 ERA across 26 appearances (24 starts).

And then he figured everything out in 2014.

Kluber led the league in both wins (18) and games started (34). He recorded a superb 2.44 ERA to go along with 269 strikeouts. Cleveland missed the playoffs, but they had a new ace. Kluber was ultimately named the AL Cy Young winner.

He pitched fairly well in 2015, but finished third in AL Cy Young voting in 2016. Kluber was also selected to his first All-Star team during the '16 campaign. His 3.14 ERA was impressive, but it was Kluber's postseason effort that most fans will remember.

Cleveland won the AL Central and Kluber carried a rotation that was decimated by injuries. The team defeated the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS and Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS. Cleveland then jumped out to a 3-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, but Guardians fans will not want to talk about the rest.

Chicago erased the deficit and won the Fall Classic in an epic Game 7. Nevertheless, Corey Kluber had been a rock for Cleveland.

He went on to win his second AL Cy Young award in 2017 after posting a league-leading 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Kluber made the All-Star team in 2017 and 2018 as well.

The Rangers acquired Kluber ahead of the 2020 campaign, but he appeared in just one game for Texas. Kluber performed well with the Yankees in 2021, but struggled for the most part with Tampa Bay and Boston in 2022 and 2023.

Cleveland fans will not forget everything Corey Kluber meant to the organization, though.

What's next for Kluber?

At the end of his retirement statement, Kluber said he plans to remain involved in the game in some sort of way.

“As I take my leave from the pitcher's mound, my passion for baseball remains unwavering,” Kluber wrote. “I eagerly anticipate exploring different opportunities to continue contributing to the sport in a different capacity. To all who have been involved with my baseball odyssey, thank you for crafting an indelible and unforgettable ride. For all of those that will be part of my next chapter in baseball, I look forward to passing on what I have learned to the next generation of MLB players.”