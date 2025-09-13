The AL Wild Card race is heating up, and the Cleveland Guardians are refusing to back down as they finally ended a historic drought behind a brilliant performance from Tanner Bibee. In the 4-0 win against the White Sox, Bibee delivered the Guardians’ first shutout in over six years. His effort snapped a streak of 888 consecutive team games without a pitcher shutout.

That mark was the longest in the American League and the third-longest active streak in Major League Baseball. Only the Rays at 1,503 games and the Nationals at 982 games still hold longer streaks. For the Guardians, breaking through that barrier carried added weight as they continue to fight for postseason positioning.

The Guardians had been waiting for a performance like this from Tanner Bibee. The ace command from the first pitch and never let the White Sox settle in. He worked with precision, mixing his fastball and slider to generate weak contact while showing poise under pressure. The White Sox lineup managed just two hits across the night, and Bibee struck out ten batters while avoiding any walks. His efficiency gave him control from start to finish.

Cleveland’s offense gave him all the support he needed. The Guardians plated four runs, providing enough cushion to let Bibee attack the strike zone freely. Every run mattered because Chicago never mounted a serious rally. The Guardians-White Sox matchup often carries weight in the AL Central, but this edition will be remembered for the pitching.

For the Guardians, this was more than just another victory. The drought had become a quiet reminder of how rare complete games have become in the modern game. Watching Tanner Bibee finish what he started gave fans a glimpse of classic baseball, powered by a young arm built for today’s era. It also highlighted his growth as a dependable option for the Guardians.

Bibee’s shutout is likely to fuel confidence moving forward. For a young pitcher to shoulder that responsibility against a division rival shows maturity and promise. The Guardians now move ahead knowing they have someone capable of carrying them in critical moments. The 4-0 win over the White Sox may be just the start of Tanner Bibee’s milestones in a Guardians uniform.

Can this breakthrough spark the Guardians to push even harder in the AL Wild Card race?