Cleveland Guardians 2025 Opening Day starting pitcher Tanner Bibee has been rewarded with a new contract extension. According to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, Bibee and the Guardians are in agreement on a five-year contract extension.

“News: The Guardians have agreed to a five-year contract extension with Tanner Bibee through 2029 that includes a club option for 2030,” Stebbins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports that the deal is worth at least $48 million.

Bibee was under team control through 2028. The new contract takes care of his upcoming arbitration years and adds at least one additional season, possibly two depending on the Guardians' decision on the club option in 2030.

Shane Bieber is one of the best pitchers in the game when healthy. Bieber, however, missed most of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. He is still recovering from the surgery and it remains to be seen when he will return.

The Guardians are hopeful that Bibee and Bieber can form a reliable front of the starting rotation at some point this season. Bieber still features ace-caliber potential, but Cleveland also believes in Bibee. He is likely going to be the team's ace of the future.

Bieber re-signed with the Guardians this past offseason. If Bieber can return and pitch well, the Guardians will feature a pair of ace-caliber hurlers in the rotation.

Tanner Bibee looking to have big 2025 season with Guardians

Bibee finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 after pitching to a 2.98 ERA in 25 starts. In 2024, the right-handed pitcher turned in a 3.47 ERA across 31 starts. He also struck out 187 hitters in 173.2 innings on the mound.

It would not be surprising to see Tanner Bibee take another step forward in his career in 2025. He could even earn Cy Young consideration if he pitches up to his potential.