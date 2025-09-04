The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history. They are currently 39-101, so although they likely won't break the Chicago White Sox record from last season for most losses, they will likely just narrowly get past 40 wins. The team is a dumpster fire that needs a complete overhaul. Unfortunately, the Rockies' ownership is rarely willing to pay what it costs to get better, and when the team has invested in free agents in the past, those signings usually ended up being colossal disasters.

Look no further than the signing of Kris Bryant for proof. Despite signing a seven-year, $182 million deal, Bryant has played in just 170 games over his four years with the Rockies. Mike Hampton and Ian Desmond are other examples of drastic free agent failures. The Rockies can't let their questionable decisions in the past scare them off from making offseason moves after the 2025 season, though.

There is some talent in the farm system that will help out in the future, but the Rockies need to make major free agent moves in order to avoid another horrendous season next year. So, what upcoming free agents would make sense for Colorado to sign?

Luis Arraez could be a great fit with Rockies

The Rockies do have a number of intriguing outfielders either already in the major leagues or ready for a promotion soon. Brenton Doyle is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, but his bat has gotten hot as of late, too. Jordan Beck is a young and exciting player, and Yanquiel Fernandez and Mickey Moniak have had some exciting moments this season. The team also has Robert Calaz, Zac Veen, and Benny Montgomery as outfield prospects close to big league promotions.

There is less talent in the infield in Colorado. Obviously, Ezequiel Tovar is an impressive shortstop, but he needs a middle infield partner. Adding a veteran with a clear skill set to man second base would make sense, and Luis Arraez fits the bill in that regard. Arraez is arguably the best contact hitter in baseball. The player currently with divisional rival San Diego Padres has led baseball in batting average three times.

Despite playing a mile above sea level, the Rockies didn't produce enough hits this year. In fact, the team only has a .240 batting average. Arraez doesn't supply much power, but perhaps that would change while playing in the thin air at Coors Field. The Padres were big trade deadline buyers, but it has been widely assumed that they will lose a lot of talent in the offseason because of financial concerns, so Arraez could certainly be available.

Arraez has been playing first base for the Padres. The Rockies have also struggled to find someone to man that position, so Arraez could really play either second or first base in Colorado. He is a veteran who would help out a young roster, and considering he has brought so much consistency over the years, it is safe to assume signing him wouldn't blow up in the team's face like previous free agent deals have.

Chris Bassitt would be a nice addition

Recruiting pitchers to play in Colorado is never easy, but Chris Bassitt is somewhat of a journeyman, having played for four teams already throughout his career. Bassitt is only a one-time All-Star, but he has long been a really good starting pitcher. His Toronto Blue Jays currently have the best record in the American League, so their impending free agent players will likely be heavily coveted during free agency.

The Rockies will always need pitching help because of where they play their home games, and pursuing a steady veteran who knows how to win in different environments makes sense. Bassitt has a 4.10 ERA this season, but he has been below that mark in every season but one over the last eight years.

With other free agent pitchers set to hit the open market, such as Zac Gallen, Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, and Justin Verlander, Bassitt might actually be attainable for Colorado. He could slot in near the top of their rotation and help right the Rockies' ship.