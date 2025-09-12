The San Diego Padres are making a critical roster move ahead of their home series against the Colorado Rockies. As the 2025 MLB playoff race intensifies and Padres starting rotation continues to show signs of fatigue, the club is expected to recall veteran left-hander JP Sears to start Friday night in Game 2 of the three-game set against the Rockies at Petco Park.

After a 9-11 stretch and back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Reds to drop that series, the Padres vs. Rockies matchup is shaping up as a must-win. Manager Mike Shildt is turning to experience over youth, recalling Sears, who posted a 2.45 ERA in three Triple-A starts since being optioned last month.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report that a new arm was set to join the rotation and help alleviate pressure on the regular starters.

“Amid a busy stretch on the schedule, the Padres are planning on calling up JP Sears to join the rotation for one start, giving the rest of the starters an extra rest day. Seems likely that Sears start will come tomorrow.”

This recall comes at a pivotal moment. The 29-year-old southpaw was acquired from the Athletics at the MLB trade deadline but struggled initially, earning a demotion after allowing five earned runs in a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, after resetting in El Paso, he returns with a fresh opportunity to stabilize the starting rotation.

The Padres sit at 79-67, 3 games back in the NL West of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers and currently holding the second National League Wild Card spot with a 3-game cushion over the New York Mets. If San Diego takes Game 1 on Thursday, Friday’s Game 2 against Colorado starter Ryan Feltner could serve as a tone-setter, with a win securing the series and generating momentum heading into the final weeks of the 2025 season.

With Padres vs. Rockies set to start tonight, all eyes are on whether Sears can deliver the quality innings needed to reset momentum. For a team fighting to stay alive in the MLB playoff race, this move represents both urgency and belief in a veteran’s ability to come through under pressure.