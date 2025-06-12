Ahead of the 2021 MLB season, the Colorado Rockies traded star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. Left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber was among the players Colorado received in return. Gomber, now 31, has struggled ever since making his Rockies debut in 2021. He has yet to pitch in 2025 due to an injury, but the Rockies reportedly activated him on Thursday, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.

“LHP Austin Gomber will start Sunday. LHP Carson Palmquist optioned to AAA,” Saunders wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gomber had been dealing with a shoulder injury. He pitched well in his rehab starts and is set to join the Rockies' starting rotation on Sunday. The left-handed hurler last appeared in a big league game during the 2024 campaign.

Pitching at Coors Field, given the elevation of Colorado, has proven to be challenging for many pitchers over the years. Before the trade, Gomber had pitched to a strong 1.86 ERA across 14 outings in 2020. Since joining the Rockies, though, Gomber has failed to record an ERA lower than 4.53 in any of his four seasons with the ball club.

In 2024, Gomber turned in a 4.75 ERA in 30 starts. His 30 home runs allowed led the league. A once promising pitcher, Austin Gomber is trying to reestablish himself as a true big league presence on the mound.

The Rockies have been historically bad so far in 2025. Colorado's 12-55 record is the worst record in all of MLB as of this story's writing. The Rockies are certainly not going to be a playoff team, but perhaps Gomber can provide the rotation with a boost. After all, there was a time when he was regarded as a future reliable MLB pitcher.

The Rockies will play the Braves in Atlanta over the weekend as Gomber prepares to make his 2025 season debut on Sunday afternoon.