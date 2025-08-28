The Colorado Rockies spent last weekend getting swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. While Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler stole the show in his first appearance in the major leagues, he wasn't the most dominant pitcher in the series. Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak and his teammates could not break through against Paul Skenes, who put forward one of the best starts of his season.

Skenes has given his opponents fits for the last year and a half. The second-year pro is well on his way to the first National League Cy Young Award of his career. He kept it up on Saturday, limiting Moniak and the Rockies offense to just three hits. By the time his start was over, he had pitched seven innings without giving up any runs. He remains a daunting presence on the mound.

Even though he is an opposing player, Moniak gave the ace his props when talking about facing him. Major League Baseball captured a conversation between the outfielder and Pirates commentators about Skenes and how he looks to hitters around the baseball world.

“Yeah, I mean you know he's got good stuff,” Moniak said about Skenes. “You know, obviously, one of the best, if not the best pitcher in the game right now.”

Skenes' play has earned him praise from current and former players around MLB. However, his dominance has not translated into wins for the Pirates this season. Pittsburgh fired its manager after a rough start to the season and were unable to find its footing throughout the year. However, the Pirates are 7-3 across their last ten games, giving fans hope moving forward.

Skenes had to fight off trade rumors before the deadline this season. Despite those conversations, he and Chandler figure to be big pieces of Pittsburgh's long term plans. Shutting down hitters like Moniak and other stars isn't an issue for the Pirates' pitching staff. Now, the question is how Pittsburgh will upgrade the offense to try to put everything together in 2026.

More Colorado Rockies News
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) throws a pitch during the sixth inning in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
Pirates’ Bubba Chandler makes Pittsburgh history in MLB debut vs. RockiesBrayden Haena ·
Colorado Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber (26) pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Rockies release pitcher who was acquired in Nolan Arenado tradeJoey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dave Roberts struggles to explain Dodgers’ Coors Field woesBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares to delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Shohei Ohtani breaks silence after ‘very regrettable’ start vs. RockiesMike Gianakos ·
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field.
Rockies put $6.35 million pitcher on waivers amid strugglesAbdullah Imran ·
Colorado Rockies first baseman Warming Bernabel (25) reacts to a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.
Rockies’ walk-off win gives them better record than Dodgers since All-Star breakRexwell Villas ·