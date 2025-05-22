Paul Skenes is a generational talent who, if he continues to produce on the mound, is guaranteed to make a substantial amount of money when he enters free agency. The Pittsburgh Pirates handed out their first $100-plus million contract when they signed outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year extension in April of 2023. They own a bottom-five MLB payroll and have not reached the playoffs since 2015. Retaining the young ace beyond his current deal seems unfathomable.

Unless the Buccos wants to see Skenes walk out the door for nothing, they either have to make an unprecedented change to their spending philosophy or trade him within the next few years. The latter scenario is far more plausible. With that in mind, fans around the country are pondering fantasy blockbusters that could land the 2023 All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year on their ballclub of choice. The Pirates are not entertaining a Skenes trade, however.

At least not now. “No, It’s not at all part of the conversation,” general manager Ben Cherington said, per MLB.com's Alex Stumpf.

How do the Pirates solve their Paul Skenes dilemma?

People like MLB insider Jeff Passan have floated the idea of maximizing the 22-year-old starting pitcher's return value, which could be historic, but management has expressed zero interest in shipping out the face of the franchise.

And, despite the risks that come with moving forward with a star out of their expected price range, one can see why the Pirates have that mindset. Attendance is already low, with the club sitting well in last-place at 17-33. Paul Skenes is one of the only reasons this long-tortured fan base has to invest time in a local baseball game. Stripping that away this early in his rookie contract could bring an angry mob to owner Bob Nutting's door.

Eventually, however, the practicality of moving the sensational right-hander might outweigh all else. He has a 2.44 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 0.941 WHIP through 62.2 innings pitched. Skenes is lacking the elite K rate he boasted last year, and yet, he is still one of the top hurlers in the league. His ceiling is frighteningly high.

But the Pirates' present prospects for success are terrifyingly low. If they are intent on keeping this phenom, then Nutting and Cherington must do everything necessary to build a competitive team around him. Otherwise, this formerly proud franchise will struggle to become anything more than a punchline in the eyes of the public. And that is unequivocally bad for the city and sport.