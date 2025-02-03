The Detroit Tigers have reportedly agreed to sign Jack Flaherty to a two-year contract in MLB Free Agency. The deal includes a $10 million player option that can become a $20 million player option should he start 15 games in 2025. Tigers fans are certainly excited to have Flaherty back in the fold. But one question is on the fanbase's mind: what about Alex Bregman?

The Tigers have chased Bregman the entire offseason but have yet to sign him. Detroit certainly isn't the only team looking to add the two-time World Series champion to its roster. However, the Tigers have reportedly shown some aggressiveness in their efforts to sign him.

Detroit fans wondered whether the team would look elsewhere for a bat after spending on Flaherty. As it stands, it does not appear as if the team is going to abandon its chase for Bregman, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. “After signing Jack Flaherty and augmenting their rotation, the Tigers are one of the teams pursuing Alex Bregman,” Olney wrote on social media on Sunday night.

Tigers' Scott Harris is still looking to make moves

Jack Flaherty is the second major pitching addition Detroit has made in recent days. The Tigers signed reliever Tommy Kahnle to a one-year contract to bolster the back end of the bullpen. President of baseball operations Scott Harris spoke to the media after that deal. And he mentioned that his team was not done after signing Kahnle.

“We're going to try to find new ways to make this team better. There are a number of ways we can do it — free agency, trade, waiver claims. But we're going to find ways to get to get better. I think the bullpen and our lineup are two areas that we are going to look to upgrade if we can,” Harris said on Wednesday.

The signing of Flaherty bolsters a rotation featuring American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. However, the team's bullpen and lineup have remained unaddressed since Harris's comment on Wednesday. Adding Bregman to the fold would certainly improve the lineup in a major way.

Detroit currently projects to feature Matt Vierling and former first-round pick Jace Jung at third base this upcoming season. Bregman would improve the position defensively in a big way, however. Moreover, he would provide a much-needed impact bat in the middle of the lineup. He could form a strong offensive trio with Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene in the Motor City.

The Tigers struck to improve their roster on Sunday night. And it appears as if they are not done trying to get better. It remains to be seen if they can land their highest priority target as MLB Free Agency begins to draw to a close.