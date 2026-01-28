As the Detroit Tigers are engulfed in rumors amidst the offseason, it seems as if the team is especially linked to pitching to boost their rotation. Specifically, the Tigers have been linked to Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt, but this team writer has an idea that fans could enjoy since the star is a familiar face.

The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen would be on the show “Tiger Territory” and discussed the possibility of Justin Verlander reuniting with Detroit. Despite being 42 years old, Stavenhagen would make the argument that he still has some left in the tank and rather has his “upside” now rather than Bassitt or Giolito, which one would imagine is because of value as well.

“He's not coming off a great season. His overall numbers were not really good. He was battling through injury. Look at his last 13 starts…Justin Verlander was really good,” Stavenhagen said. “And so there is still something in there..had a 2.60 era. Struck out 70 guys in 72 innings, he walked only 24 guys…But if there were any doubt, like, does this dude have something in the tank at entering his entering his age 43 season, seems like he's got something still in the tank, I would take Verlander's Upside at 43 probably before Chris Bassitt or Lucas Giolito.”

Should the Tigers consider a reunion with Justin Verlander?@CodyStavenhagen shares his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/1GnnPdKDq3 — Tiger Territory (@TigerTerritory_) January 28, 2026

Writer makes more of a case for Tigers to reunite with Justin Verlander

With the Tigers led by star Tarik Skubal, Verlander would give the team a veteran presence that could give more of an “edge” to the team, as Stavenhagen argues, especially with the collapse they had throughout the season.

“We know the Tigers like their flexibility,” Stavenhagen said. “It might be possible they prefer someone who might be open to go into the pen for a little bit at any point in the year, if that is what best fits the roster, I'm not sure Verlander would be that guy, but I just think the argument for it, the case for it, actually makes more sense than it has any time since Verlander has left Detroit and we saw what happened to that team in the second half.”

Last season, Verlander recorded a 3.85 ERA to go along with 137 strikeouts and a 4-11 record with the San Francisco Giants. It remains to be seen if Detroit actually pursues Verlander.