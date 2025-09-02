The Detroit Tigers shocked the Major League Baseball world last season. Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson led the team to an upset win over the Houston Astros in the 2024 postseason. Less than a year later, Tigers manager AJ Hinch has the team right back in contention. Carpenter is appreciative of his team, from the veterans to new additions like Gleyber Torres.

Hinch guided Detroit to 86 wins last year. He has the team six wins short of that mark heading into Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. The dominance that the Tigers have found is a welcome change from a long period of mediocrity that the team suffered through. Carpenter was not there for all of it, but he acknowledges that his team is in the middle of a special season.

For the outfielder, his journey to this point has been full of ups and downs. Despite the struggles he has gone through, Carpenter remains thankful for his support system and Detroit's fanbase. He broke down the feeling of taking the field in front of a home crowd in a video the team posted onto their social media page.

"It was amazing to come into this park and realize this is what the dream was and the dream had come true. The fans really make me feel at home here in Detroit." -Kerry Carpenter Chasing the Dream, presented by @RocketOTD. pic.twitter.com/iFL8iT6EIP — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 2, 2025

Hinch echoed Carpenter's sentiment earlier this season, saying that the Tigers' fanbase gives the team a big advantage. Carpenter was not on the long list of Detroit players who made it to this year's All-Star Game, but he is an essential piece of the team. If the Tigers are going to improve on last year's playoff showing, he will be a big reason why.

Detroit caught the league off guard last season. Now, the team's opponents know what to expect. However, adjustments from Hinch with Torres and others could result in a run to the title.