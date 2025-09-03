The Detroit Tigers suffered a blow on and off the field Tuesday night, as right-hander Chris Paddack revealed he will be stepping away from the team on MLB bereavement leave following a difficult outing against the New York Mets. Paddack gave up six earned runs in a single inning during the 12-5 loss, but the true story wasn’t about performance—it was personal.

Following the game, MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodbery shared an emotional update on X (formerly known as Twitter), detailing the reason behind Paddack’s decision to step away from the Tigers bullpen.

“RHP Chris Paddack told us he's going on bereavement leave tomorrow due to a death in the family. He got emotional talking about it. Sounds like it's been a rough couple days for reasons having nothing to do with baseball”

Under MLB bereavement leave policy, players are eligible to be away for 3 to 7 days. That means the reliever will miss at least the remainder of the Mets vs. Tigers series and possibly part of Detroit’s weekend set against the Chicago White Sox. The team has yet to announce a corresponding roster move.

Article Continues Below

The 29-year-old reliever's rough night came in the seventh inning of a tied game, where he surrendered back-to-back home runs to Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, allowing six total runs on eight hits. The former top prospect had been moved to the bullpen midseason following rotation inconsistency. He currently holds a 5-11 record with a 5.37 ERA over 98 strikeouts.

Despite the setback, the Tigers remain in control of the AL Central, sitting at 80-60 with a 9-game lead over the Kansas City Royals. Their +88 run differential and strong home record have kept their playoff outlook secure, even with temporary bullpen concerns.

Manager A.J. Hinch’s support highlights the club’s growing reputation for player-first leadership. With expanded September rosters and playoff positioning solid, Detroit may use this moment to evaluate bullpen depth and allow the reliever a mental reset.

This situation serves as a reminder of the human element behind baseball’s box scores. Paddack’s departure wasn’t about stats—it was about loss. And how the club handled this moment speaks volumes about the team’s maturity as it eyes an October run to remember.