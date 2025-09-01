Kyle Finnegan made unique MLB history after the Detroit Tigers' matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday evening.

Finnegan began the year with the Washington Nationals, who he represented since 2019. However, he changed jerseys after the team sent him to the Tigers in exchange for pitchers Josh Randall and R. J. Sales on July 31.

He appeared in his fourth game donning the Tigers uniform and made impressive history. He threw 14 scoreless innings and counting for Detroit, becoming the first MLB reliever since Erik Goeddel in 2018 and the last team reliever since Doug Blair in 1983.

How Kyle Finnegan, Tigers played against Royals

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after scoring in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Amid Kyle Finnegan's impressive feat, the Tigers took down the Royals in a 5-0 shutout. As a result, they won the series 2-1 this weekend, 4-2 overall.

Detroit scored all of its runs in the fifth and eighth innings. Jake Rogers, Colt Keith, Gleyber Torres, and Riley Greene were the players to provide the scores to their team's benefit.

The Tigers' bullpen had an excellent performance against the Royals' offense. They held them to just four hits after 30 at-bats, showcasing how Detroit controlled all the momentum on both sides of the ball. Tarik Skubal earned the win as he lasted seven innings on the mound, striking out four batters while conceding four hits.

Detroit improved to an 80-58 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 9.5 games above the Royals and 10.5 games above the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers will prepare for their next series, being at home. They host the New York Mets as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

More Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Tigers’ Riley Greene hits career milestone with 2 RBI game vs RoyalsAbdullah Imran ·
Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) walks towards against the Athletics before the start of the third inning at Sutter Health Park.
The stat that proves why Tigers’ Gleyber Torres should be leading offZachary Howell ·
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, left, and president of baseball operations Scott Harris, right, talk with reporters March 27, 2024, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
Tigers’ AJ Hinch gets brutally honest on series sweep vs. AthleticsYasmin Edañol ·
Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning against the Athletics
Tigers’ Riley Greene’s blast vs. Athletics makes Statcast Era historyGuillermo Guajardo ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal gets brutally honest on ‘unlucky’ loss vs. AthleticsYasmin Edañol ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after he gets a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park.
Tarik Skubal savagely trolls Athletics after wild stadium blunderMike Gianakos ·