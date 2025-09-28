The San Francisco Giants started Justin Verlander for the final time in 2025 on Saturday. The veteran fought his way to an effective start against the Colorado Rockies at home. Despite his age, Verlander is leaning towards playing at least one more season in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, Ryan Walker and Jordan Beck made him sweat out his final win of 2025.

Verlander got off to a rough start in his first season with San Francisco. However, the former Cy Young award winner rediscovered his former glory and put together a respectable finish. After starting the year 0-10, the veteran finished with a 4-11 record, building momentum he can carry into 2026. He allowed two runs on Saturday, but the Giants did not take advantage.

San Francisco entered the ninth inning with a 4-2 lead. Walker, who has been an effective closer in 2025, needed three outs to secure the save and get Verlander his win. After getting one, Beck crushed a solo shot to center field. With Giants fans on edge, Walker left the game and Spencer Bivens cleaned up after him.

According to NBC Sports' Alex Pavlovic, Verlander broke some old habits to give his team some good luck.

“Justin Verlander on how he handled that nervous top of the ninth: ‘I found a different place to sit in the locker room than I had all season. I had a different brand of beer,'” Pavlovic said.

The Giants narrowly missed the National League playoff picture. Verlander's struggles have played a role in their struggles, but the 42-year-old proved that he can still spin it. Even though fellow future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement before facing San Francisco last week, Verlander is not following his lead.

The former All-Star still has something to prove in the final years of his MLB career. Whether it is in San Francisco or somewhere else, Verlander has shown that he is just as talented as ever.