Facing elimination, the Detroit Tigers used their bats to keep themselves alive. The Tigers took down the Seattle Mariners in Game 4, 9-3, after trailing 3-0 to begin the contest.

Manager AJ Hinch knew that this would happen for his team, and he was confident in his players fending off elimination.

The Mariners scored in the 2, 3rd, and 5th innings to lead 3-0. Then, in the bottom of the 5th inning, the Tigers exploded. A bunch of base hits from the entire lineup allowed them to tie the game at three.

Riley Greene gives the Tigers the lead 🔥pic.twitter.com/D4fWVjDGmC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then in the 6th, Riley Greene started off the fireworks with a solo home run.

Then, after an RBI single from Zach McKinstry to score Spencer Torkleson, Javier Baez smashed a two-run home run to really get the crowd going.

LIFT OFF 🚀 JAVIER BÁEZ TO THE MOON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0AoX4IBNlz — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2025

Gleyber Torres followed with a home run in the 8th. There was nothing the Mariners could do with the lack of momentum. The Tigers needed some home cooking to stay alive, and they got it.

Baez, Greene, and Torres have been very good for the Tigers all season long. Their clutch hitting has propelled this team as one of the best in baseball, and it seems they have their groove back after losing it toward the end of the regular season.

The Tigers will now turn to Tarik Skubal for Game 5. They will have their ace on the mound and hope that he can pitch another gem for the Tigers to give them enough to advance to the ALCS. The Tigers would then await the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees ALDS series.