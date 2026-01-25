While the Detroit Tigers have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, they are trying to get past the Division Series. Perhaps more pitching is what the Tigers need to get over the hump.

Detroit is showing interest in right-hander Lucas Giolito, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. If he were to join the Tigers, he'd be reuniting with former high school teammate Jack Flaherty.

After missing the 2024 season with an elbow injury, Giolito came back to make 26 starts in 2025. As a member of the Boston Red Sox, the righty put up a 3.41 ERA and a 121/56 K/BB ratio. He would've ranked second on the Tigers in ERA among players with at least 14 starts. Furthermore, he would've ranked fourth in strikeouts.

With the Tigers or any team he signs with, Giolito will be looking to prove he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He'll be entering his 10th season in MLB when he steps onto the mound. Overall, Giolito has put up a 4.30 ERA and a 1,198/441 K/BB ratio. He was named an All-Star back in 2019.

While Detroit has All-World Tarik Skubal atop their rotation, barring a trade, the Tigers could use a bit more firepower in their roster. Part of the reason Giolito would've ranked so high in Detroit is the fact that only three pitchers made more than 13 starts. The franchise will be counting on players like Flaherty, Casey Mize and Reese Olson to step up.

If Giolito is added to the mix, he'll add a middle-of-the-rotation option to the mix. But the Tigers aren't the only team showing interest.