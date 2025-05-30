May 30, 2025 at 6:04 PM ET

Two days ago, Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe was absent from the post-game press conference after defeating the San Franciso Giants. His absence sparked injury concerns.

Those concerns became a reality on Friday when the Tigers placed Jobe on the injured list, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit News. The rookie right-hander is out with a right elbow flexor strain before the series against the Kansas City Royals.

The 22-year-old was pulled out of the 5th inning on Wednesday. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits as well as three walks. Despite the rough performance, Detroit won the game 4-3.

The Tigers are 37-20 and in 1st place in the American League Central.

The Tigers placed confidence in Jobe after a strong start to the season. He started the year 4-0 with a 4.22 ERA and 39 strikeouts. Jobe earned his first career win on April 12 against the Minnesota Twins.

He pitched six scoreless innings, struck out two, and Detroit won 4-0. The Tigers have a solid pitching rotation and bullpen overall.

The starters include Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson, and Casey Mize. Keider Montero is called upon to provide relief in case starters get injured.

Jobe joins Reese Olson and Casey Mize on the injured list. In his first year, Jobe already has shown himself to be a pitcher with promise.

What Jackson Jobe brings to the Tigers

The Tigers have a young gun who brings a vast array of skills on the mound. Jobe came into the league in September 2024.

He has a high-velocity four-pitch mix that includes a slider, fastball, curveball, and changeup. His curveball is the pitch he has enhanced during the off-season. Jobe has reached speeds of up to 83 mph.

Jobe also has a good command of the strike zone, which is an area he is looking to strengthen.