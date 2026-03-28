Through the first two games of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2026 campaign, Mookie Betts has arguably been the team's MVP, playing sound defense at second while contributing a three-run homer against the Arizona Diamondbacks to go with his .250/.333/.625 line.

Currently sitting pretty as the NL's RBI leader, Betts was asked after the game how he feels about his strong start to the season, with the four-time World Series champion beaming with pride over his accomplishments.

“Just proud of myself. That's pretty much it,” Betts noted. “Just proud of myself for putting in work and seeing it come to fruition.”

Asked if his recent work with Yoshinobu Yamamoto's “secret weapon,” Yada Sensi, who has added javelin throwing to the former MVP's workout regimen, could be a contributing factor to his early success, Betts said he wasn't sure, but he isn't going to doubt it just in case.

“Maybe. I mean, I haven't hit oppo home in a long time, so maybe it is it is working,” Betts said. “I don't know. I don't question it. I just do what he do, what he says.”

As tempting as it may be to form a strong narrative around opening weekend, the Dodgers only have two games on the books at the time of publication, with their finale against the Diamondbacks still hours away. Betts could build on his early success, or he could fall into a lull that requires even more work to get back on track. And yet, after watching Betts struggle mightily last season, seeing him play with some vintage pop can only mean good things for an LA roster loaded to the brim with quality talent.