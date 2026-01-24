The San Francisco Giants entered the final stretch of the offseason with a sense of urgency, and that mindset was reflected in their aggressive pursuit of the Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams.

According to a recent report by The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, San Francisco explored remarkable trade scenarios but ultimately failed to bridge the gap on value.

“The Giants aggressively pursued shortstop CJ Abrams but were unable to agree on a fair return with the Nationals, according to major-league sources.” The Athletic MLB posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Abrams, a 25-year-old All-Star in 2024, was viewed as a versatile fit who could have shifted to second base while adding speed and athleticism to the lineup. Last season, Abrams hit 19 home runs, and stole 31 bases, making him one of the more dynamic middle infielders on the market.

Article Continues Below

In an effort to get a deal done, the Giants reportedly showed flexibility in their prospect discussions. But even after these conversations, the Nationals remained firm, unwilling to part with Abrams without a return they deemed sufficient.

The appeal of Abrams extended beyond his production. His arrival would have solidified an already strong infield featuring Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman, while allowing Casey Schmitt to transition into a multi-position utility role. Instead, the stalled talks left the Giants without a major upgrade to their position-player group.

San Francisco has also reportedly explored alternatives, including discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals about Brendan Donovan and previous trade talks for Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. With those options gone and time running short, attention has shifted back toward free agency, where outfielder Harrison Bader has emerged as a potential target.

As pitchers and catchers near reporting dates, the Giants remain at a crossroads. Whether through a late free-agent signing or another trade pivot, pressure is mounting for the front office to add impact help before Opening Day.