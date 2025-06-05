The Houston Astros have rebounded from a slow start to the 2025 season and now lead the American League West. Joe Espada's team is neck-and-neck with the Seattle Mariners for the top spot, despite Houston's injuries throughout the season. Getting Christian Javier back from his elbow surgery would be a big boost. However, his latest update revealed just how far he has to go before rejoining Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez in the rotation.

Right now, Javier and Luis Garcia are the two Astros starters on the team's injured list. Javier has not pitched in more than a year thanks to the injury in his throwing arm. Before going out, Javier was having another excellent season for the Astros. He, Brown, and Valdez would be one of the best trios in the league if they all come back to full health.

However, The Athletic's Chandler Rome delivered an update on Javier's status. According to him, Espada and the Astros determined on Wednesday that neither he nor Garcia are not ready to face live hitting. Both veterans will continue to throw bullpen sessions as they work their way back.

Javier's return from the injured list is still more than a month away. Houston's target for his 2025 debut is in late July. They will continue to evaluate both him and Garcia moving forward.

Article Continues Below

Even without Javier and Garcia in the rotation, Espada's team is doing well. Brown and Valdez have become one of the better one-two punches in the league. Even with Yordan Alvarez on the IL, the offense has come back to life.

The Astros have enough talent to make one last playoff run in the last years of their dynasty. For a team that was so dominant for so long, Houston's veterans believe they can still achieve great things in the postseason.

Their loss to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series was disappointing for the Astros. By the end of the season, they could have a chance to avenge that loss and then some.