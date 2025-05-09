Cristian Javier experienced arm discomfort in the middle of the 2024 season and ended up suffering an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery. Since then, the Houston Astros' starting pitcher has been going through rehabbing his elbow to get back on the mound. On Friday, Javier reportedly made an important step towards his return.

Reports indicate that the 28-year-old pitcher threw 15 pitches on the mound. It marks the first time since receiving Tommy John surgery that Cristian Javier has thrown from the mound, according to Astros beat writer Chandler Rome. Javier is not close to returning, however, this is a nice sign of progression.

“Cristian Javier threw 15 pitches off the mound today in West Palm Beach, Joe Espada said. It's his first time throwing off a mound since Tommy John surgery. Long, long, long way to go, but a milestone nonetheless.”

Before sustaining the injury, Javier proved himself as a consistent starting pitcher for the Astros. He's somebody who can provide a major boost to the rotation whenever he does return. But it's not a guarantee he plays for Houston at all this season. Through five years of play, the World Series champion owns a career 3.59 ERA and 1.136 WHIP while recording 564 strikeouts in 501.0 innings pitched.

The Astros have had a string of bad injury luck in their rotation. Including Javier, Houston has five starting pitchers on the IL. That's not even including the two relief pitchers on IL either. As of May 9, the team is leaning on Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, Lance McCullers Jr., and Ryan Gusto in the starting rotation.

Despite the string of injury woes, Houston is only four games back from first place in the AL West. That Astros will hope to improve upon its 18-18 record on Friday when the team takes on the Cincinnati Reds in a home game.