Major League Baseball’s latest attempt at a stylish cap release quickly turned into an embarrassment. New Era’s “MLB Overlap” collection, which aimed to put a fresh spin on team branding, instead led to widespread mockery and controversy.

The trouble began when the Texas Rangers’ cap was pulled from MLB’s official store after it was pointed out that the overlapping letter design unintentionally spelled out “TETAS,” a Spanish slang term for breasts. The misstep went viral, leading to its swift removal from online retailers. However, the fallout didn’t stop there.

On Wednesday, MLB removed two more caps from the collection—the Houston Astros’ edition, which awkwardly read “ASHOS,” and the Los Angeles Angels’ version, which appeared as “ANAELS.” While these hats didn’t contain outright vulgarity like the Rangers’ edition, their distorted names still sparked ridicule online, prompting MLB to pull them from circulation.

Astros, among other teams, remove hats from stores

The Overlap collection, featuring oversized and overlapped team lettering, was initially intended to provide a modern twist on traditional team caps. However, the design flaws turned some of these hats into unintended punchlines. Despite the removal of the Rangers, Astros, and Angels caps, 27 other Overlap hats remain available for purchase.

While MLB and New Era are likely embarrassed by the botched rollout, the situation has turned into an unexpected payday for some opportunistic buyers. The Rangers’ now-infamous cap has become a highly sought-after collector’s item, with some listings on eBay selling for as much as $1,000. Originally priced at $44.99, these hats have skyrocketed in value due to their immediate scarcity.

Even knockoff versions have begun appearing online, with at least one eBay seller offering replicas of the Rangers cap for $36. According to reports, over 120 knockoff versions had been sold as of midday Wednesday. Some of the original caps purchased before MLB pulled them from shelves are reportedly being shipped out, adding to their allure as rare collectibles.

For the Astros and Angels, the removal of their caps hasn’t resulted in quite the same level of secondary market frenzy. While the “ASHOS” and “ANAELS” hats were mocked, they didn’t generate the same viral response as the Rangers’ blunder. However, they remain amusing footnotes in what has quickly become one of the most bizarre MLB merchandise fiascos in recent memory.

The Overlap collection’s failure highlights the fine line between creativity and misfire in sports branding. While MLB and New Era undoubtedly intended to create a unique look, the outcome has largely been a mix of confusion and unintended humor. For those lucky enough to have secured one of the now-banned caps, they may own one of the strangest pieces of baseball memorabilia in recent history.