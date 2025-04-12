The moment finally arrived for Cam Smith. In the eighth inning of a 14-3 blowout win over the Angels on Friday, the Astros’ top prospect made good on the hype, belting his first career home run — a 370-foot shot that just cleared the Crawford Boxes in left field.

“I thought it was pretty high, so I couldn’t really pimp it,” Smith said with a grin. “I knew it had a good chance. I clipped it pretty good.”

The blast came off a 1-1 changeup that caught the inner third of the plate, a pitch Smith didn’t miss. It marked not just a milestone moment, but a sign of growing comfort at the big-league level for the 20-year-old, who made Houston’s roster this spring despite playing just 31 minor league games.

Smith’s start to the season was rocky — he struck out nine times in his first 18 at-bats and looked overmatched at times. But after a two-game break earlier in the week to work on his timing and approach, the young third baseman has flipped the script.

Since returning to the lineup, Smith is 6-for-11 and now carries a slash line of .241/.333/.414 through his first 29 plate appearances. He drove in his first run with a triple on Tuesday and followed it up with a pair of hits Friday, including that long-awaited first homer.

Astros manager Joe Espada said the time off helped Smith make critical mechanical adjustments — tweaking his stance, shifting his positioning in the batter’s box, and focusing on getting his swing started earlier in counts.

“Being on time isn’t good enough for me, so I need to get ready a little bit early,” Smith said. “I think that’s helped.”

Espada emphasized the importance of patience with Smith’s development, especially in a lineup filled with veterans and high expectations.

“It’s a tough league,” Espada said. “I need to remind myself that being a young player on this team, we’ve got to walk the walk with him. Pick our spots, give him a day off here and there, and be transparent. It’s going to take some time.”

Before his home run, Smith showcased what the coaching staff has been preaching — jump on fastballs early and drive the ball to center or pull side. He jumped a first-pitch sinker from rookie reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks and shot it up the middle for a single, celebrating enthusiastically at second base.

“That’s part of the emotions I showed,” Smith said. “I know what they’ve been asking for and I finally delivered. I had to let that roar out.” Two innings later, Smith let his bat do the talking again. And with one swing, he showed just how high his ceiling might be.