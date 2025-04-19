Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith paced his team's offense in a 6-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday. Smith blasted two homers in the game, much to the delight of Astros fans. He batted in four runs for his club.

Following the contest, Smith said it was a healing experience for him.

“I feel like me again,” Smith said following the game, per the Houston Chronicle.

Smith now has three home runs on the season, after blasting those two on Friday. He has also posted 10 RBIs this season for Houston.

Even though Smith had the best game of his Major League Baseball career against the Padres, he still was not satisfied.

“My reactions weren’t quick enough,” Smith said, per MLB.com.

The Astros are now 9-10 on the year following the win. Houston has gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests.

Cam Smith is battling for the Astros this year

Smith is working to become a complete hitter. Astros manager Joe Espada is noticing how hard his young outfielder is trying to improve.

“He’s so good staying right- and right-center field, his discipline at the plate is really good,” Espada said. “Trusting his ability to get stuff out in front and take advantage of the Crawford Boxes once in a while.”

Smith is playing in his first MLB season. He is hitting .224 for the club, through 49 total at-bats. His performance on Friday was extremely impressive, especially considering the Padres have one of the best rotations in baseball.

“For me, he’s progressing,” Espada added. “Sometimes we want to slow things down [like] any young player, remind him to be successful you’ve got to be patient. It’s one swing at a time, one at-bat at a time — and he’s doing just that. That fact he pulled the ball with authority, that’s a good sign. That’s exactly what we need out of him.”

Smith is considered a top prospect for the Astros. Houston is hoping to have a big season from him, as the club looks to win the American League West division again. The team is coming off a 2024 season where they won 88 regular season games.

The young outfielder admits he still has a long way to go.

“There was a lot to learn in the first 19 games. But it’s a good feeling to produce for the guys,” Smith added.

The Astros and Padres play again on Saturday. San Diego is one of the toughest clubs in MLB this season, with 15 wins.