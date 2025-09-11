The Houston Astros have needed a spark over the last week or so. The Astros entered play on Wednesday having lost seven of their last 10 games. On Wednesday, though, they got a big performance from Carlos Correa as they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by the score of 3-2.

Correa swatted two hits on Wednesday night in the hard-fought victory. One of those hits left the ballpark. He hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to put Houston ahead 2-0. It gave his team a needed insurance run on the road against a good Blue Jays team.

What a revive it’s been for Carlos Correa with the Astros. His OPS+ with the club is 124! pic.twitter.com/jYmyjP5KXB — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

This home run is also rather significant for his career. The veteran infielder now has 200 career home runs to his name. Following the game, he took some time to reflect on what it means to reach this sort of milestone.

“It feels great, it feels great. A lot of great moments in your career, but as you keep playing and you keep climbing in this game, cool things like that happen. Definitely is a cool one. My kids were very excited,” the Astros star said, via Space City Home Network.

Houston nearly didn't come away with a win, though. The Astros blew their 2-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. In the top of the ninth, though, they got a massive solo home run from Yainer Diaz to give them the run they needed to win the game.

“It was very important,” Correa said of the comeback effort. “After last night, and them tying the game and coming back again, the home by Yainer was one of the best homers of the season. Then (Bryan Abreu) making the adjustments and going out there to be lights out. It was a very good win.”

The Astros hope to claim a series victory from the Blue Jays on Thursday before they continue their road trip on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.