The Wild Card race in the American League is far from over. Multiple teams currently on the outside looking in of the AL playoff picture are within striking distance. Even the teams currently leading their divisions in wins are far from safe.

So, with less than three weeks left in the regular season, where do the AL teams currently stand?

American League divisional leaders

Toronto Blue Jays, American League East, 83-61

Detroit Tigers, American League Central, 83-62

Houston Astros, American League West, 78-67

The AL East is stacked, and the Toronto Blue Jays are atop the entire American League. However, they are at risk of being surpassed in the standings, as two of their best hitters are currently sidelined. Bo Bichette and Anthony Santander are expected to miss another week-plus. The Detroit Tigers have an equal amount of wins (83) to the Blue Jays.

The Houston Astros are at the biggest risk of being supplanted as division leaders. Historically, the team gets better the later in the year. The team has seemingly moved past the Framer Valdez incident from last week, when the pitcher seemingly intentionally pegged his catcher, Cesar Salazar. Things haven't been pretty in the win department since then, though, as the Astros are 3-7 over their last 10 games.

American League Wild Card

New York Yankees, 80-64

Boston Red Sox, 81-65

Seattle Mariners, 77-68

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox aren't out of the running for winning the AL East. Regardless, they have a sizable lead on clinching Wild Card spots. The Yankees are coming off a blowout loss to the Tigers in which their bullpen failed them, but the group of relievers should have enough talent to be fine come postseason time. Dustin May was just placed on the injured list for the Red Sox.

The Seattle Mariners are just narrowly holding onto the last Wild Card spot, and they seem to be getting hot at the right time. Seattle has won four straight games, and they have looked revitalized ever since a strong trade deadline performance that was highlighted by the addition of Eugenio Suarez.

Teams in the hunt for an AL playoff spot

Texas Rangers, 76-70

Cleveland Guardians, 74-70

Kansas City Royals, 73-72

Tampa Bay Rays, 72-72

The Mariners' recent winning streak was vital in keeping their playoff hopes alive because the Texas Rangers have been even hotter as of late; they just happen to be digging themselves out of a bigger hole. The Rangers have won seven of their last 10 games. The Rangers are 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot and just 2.5 games out of first place in the AL West.

The Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays are also pushing for the final playoff spot. The Guardians are another team that is desperate and on fire. They've won five straight games.

AL teams all but eliminated from playoff contention

Los Angeles Angels, 68-77

Baltimore Orioles, 67-77

Athletics, 66-80

Minnesota Twins, 64-81

Chicago White Sox, 55-90

The Chicago White Sox, which are a team just a year removed from the worst losing season in the modern era, are the only AL team that is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and Los Angeles Angels have next to no chance of making the postseason anymore, though.

The Twins blew things up at the trade deadline, so late-season regression was expected. The Athletics and Orioles have young and fun offensive cores, but wins didn't come as consistently as expected this season.