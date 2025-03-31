The Houston Astros sent Framber Valdez to the mound on Opening Day against the New York Mets. Valdez spoiled Juan Soto's Mets debut on Opening Day as he helped Houston defeat New York by a score of 3-1. The Houston ace seems set for another great season in 2025. And it is coming at the right time, as well.

Valdez is playing through a contract year. The Astros ace will likely command a sizeable contract if he hits the open market this winter. However, former World Series champion Dontrelle Willis believes the team should do whatever it takes to prevent this from happening.

“Sell some brisket, do whatever you gotta do, to me, you can't lose him,” Willis told Chron writer Leah Vann. “The way he goes up against some of those arms in Seattle… and vision like that. You have to have someone who throws strikes that can miss back, especially in this ballpark where I've given up a lot of home runs in that Crawford Boxes… So, nah, they'll find some oil money. They'll find something for him to keep him in an Astros' uniform.”

Astros' Framber Valdez could be motivated by contract year

Valdez is going to play a major role in Houston's success in 2025. The Astros were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series last season. They shuffled the roster around over the course of the offseason. And they hope the moves made can help them return to postseason success.

Playing on a contract year can be rather stressful. You aren't sure of your immediate future pass this season. And there is a ton of pressure on you to perform at a high level. Failing to do so could cost you money. However, Willis believes Valdez can withstand the pressure and contribute to his team.

“In the back of your mind, you want to be successful every year,” Willis said, via Vann. “But a contract year, I mean, you want to be able to make the most money and be as successful as you can. From what I've learned from people around him, cool and collected, and that's why he does so well in big games.

Valdez is 1-0 in 2025 after a great performance against the Mets. Houston also won its opening series against the Boston Red Sox, as well. The Astros will send their ace back to the mound on Wednesday when they play host to the San Francisco Giants for a three-game set.