The Houston Astros are reportedly promoting outfielder Zach Cole ahead of their game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, a source told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“Source: The Astros are calling up OF prospect Zach Cole from Triple-A Sugar Land. He’ll join the team tonight in Atlanta. He’s played only 15 games at Triple-A, but is hitting .353/.459/.745 with five homers and 16 RBIs,” McTaggart wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cole, 25, will be making his big league debut once manager Joe Espada either places him in the starting lineup or calls his name for a pinch hitting/defensive substitution opportunity. It remains to be seen when Cole will play, and whether or not he will start or come off the bench.

Cole was selected by the Astros in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Between Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, the outfielder has recorded a slash line of .279/.377/.539 to go along with a .916 OPS. A left-handed hitter, Cole has certainly displayed potential with the bat.

Article Continues Below

Astros competing for AL West title

Meanwhile, the Astros are in a competitive American League West race. Houston and the Seattle Mariners are currently tied atop the division with identical 79-68 records. The 77-70 Texas Rangers are only two games back of first place as well.

The Astros were most recently defeated by the Blue Jays 6-0, as Kevin Gausman turned in a complete game shutout performance. Houston will attempt to get back into the win column on Friday night in Atlanta in a potentially competitive interleague contest. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM EST.