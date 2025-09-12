The Houston Astros entered Thursday needing a win to get back on track. Unfortunately for them, Carlos Correa and Co. had no chance against Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto shut Houston out, handing Joe Espada's team yet another loss. The result brings the Seattle Mariners even closer to surpassing the Astros in a tight race in the American League West.

When Correa arrived in Houston after the trade deadline, he was excited. Going back to the Astros was a welcome homecoming for the former All-Star. However, his introduction to the team has not had the desire result. Instead of holding a commanding division lead like it is used to, Houston's season could come down to the final game. Despite their struggles, Correa is not worried.

The third baseman has spent plenty of time in high-pressure situations with the Astros and Minnesota Twins. Another loss to the Blue Jays is unfortunate, but he is not throwing in the towel. Correa used to be a young rising star in Houston. Now, he joins veterans like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez as a leader. According to The Athletic's Correa, he is ready to spark a turnaround.

“Two weeks and some change left. It’s urgent,” Correa said. “We have to play better baseball. That’s the beauty of this sport, it turns around in just one day. We have to find that day, and that day has to be soon.”

The Mariners, led by a record-setting season from Cal Raleigh, are right behind Houston. Even the Texas Rangers have a good chance to get into the conversation with a solid winning streak. However, the Astros have enough championship experience to not crumble under the pressure of a close race down the stretch. Espada's team is ready to fight until the bitter end for the AL West.