The Houston Astros starting rotation has been missing pieces all season. Cristian Javier continues to rehab from a Tommy John surgery. His return is still weeks away, but Astros manager Joe Espada got some good news on Saturday. Spencer Arrighetti, another starter out with injury, cruised through his first rehab start in Double-A Corpus Christi.

Arrighetti had not pitched in a game since April 5. A thumb injury put him on the Astros' 60-day injured list. However, he showed no signs of rust in his first start back. Through three innings with the Hooks, Arrighetti struck out four batters, according to the teams' social media page.

Arrighetti's success is a great sign for Espada and the Astros. If he can return to his former glory, he fits snugly behind Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez in the rotation. Starting pitching depth is key for a Houston team clinging to a lead in the American League West. When they get Arrighetti back, Espada's group is one piece closer to being complete.

When he was in the major leagues this season, Arrighetti's numbers were inconsistent. However, he pitched less than ten innings across his two starts in 2025. His absence has hurt an Astros rotation that can't afford to be without him for much longer. Espada has called up Ryan Gusto in an effort to tread water. However, he needs Javier, Arrighetti, and Luis Garcia to return to Houston.

For now, the Astros have done well to build a decent lead in their division. However, they are not safe. The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers have each shown signs of life. They are one good run away from pushing Houston for the top spot. Arrighetti's rehab performance is an encouraging sign that things will get easier for the Astros.

Espada hopes that the pitcher who dominated in Corpus Christi is the same one he gets back on his roster soon.

