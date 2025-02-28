The Houston Astros picked up a 3-2 spring training win over the St. Louis Cardinals and Astros pitcher Hunter Brown got the start on the mound.

Brown only spent two innings in the game, but held the Cardinals to no runs off one hit, walking two batters and striking out one. He weighed in on how the outing went from his perspective.

“I just felt a little bit off time but I didn't feel like it took me a long time to square that up and the second inning I went out there and felt reallt good,” Brown said. “I'm just happy that I feel strong and healthy right now.”

Brown's two-seam fastball is one of the top pitches in his arsenal. He believed it was working for him against the Cardinals.

“I threw it a lot because there were some righties in there and I had to get out of some trouble,” Brown said. “I feel really good about my stuff right now. I feel great about it.”

The Astros made some changes during the offseason, but Brown insisted the goal is still the same.

“I think the clubhouse changes every year,” Brown said. “A good thing for us is we have a bunch of good leaders here in the coaching staff and the clubhouse as players. Every year it's a new year and we're going to lean on those people to lead us into hopefully a really good season.”

Brown hopes to be a valuable part of the Astros' rotation this season.

Former Astro adjusting to life as Red Sox

Former Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is looking to make a splash as a member of the Boston Red Sox. He is excited to play in front of the passionate fanbase.

“I think when it's a Monday in Boston and it's still sold out, ‘Sweet Caroline' is playing, and the crowd is going crazy on a Monday or a Saturday night or whatever, it's just an elite atmosphere that gets you up for every single game,” Bregman said via WEEI in Boston. “[That] definitely played a big role in why I wanted to go to Boston. The fans are incredible. I feel like every game means something during the regular season, and I feel like that's a healthy pressure.”

Bregman hopes things go well for him in Boston after a successful nine-year tenure with the Astros.