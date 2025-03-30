The Houston Astros have reached the postseason in eight straight years, making four World Series appearances and winning two championships since 2017. But the Astros are a very different team in 2025 after trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and losing Alex Bregman in free agency.

Now the Astros are moving forward with a new core and shortstop Jeremy Peña believes his new teammates are up to the challenge of continuing the winning culture in Houston.

“The team looks great. I feel like these guys that we picked up in the offseason – Christian Walker, Paredes, Rodgers – these guys came ready to win. They fit right into the culture. They know what has to get done. They show up every single day and put the work in,” Peña told Ken Rosaenthal via FOX Sports: MLB on X.

Jeremy Peña believes in the new-look Astros

After Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado used his no-trade clause to block a deal sending him to Houston, the Astros opted to sign Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract. The veteran first baseman spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has won three straight Gold Gloves.

Walker suffered a left oblique injury in spring training. The injury caused some concern as a strained left oblique kept Walker sidelined for a month last season. But he was ready for Opening Day with the Astros and played the entire series against the New York Mets to start the 2025 campaign.

Isaac Paredes joined the team as part of the return package Houston received for sending Tucker to Chicago. Although the Astros were interested in Arenado, Paredes is a solid option at third base. He made his first-career All-Star Game last season splitting time between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cubs. In 2023 he demonstrated his power potential, with 31 home runs and 98 RBI.

The Astros are off to a solid start this year after the team won the rubber game of their season-opening series against the New York Mets Saturday. Peña got Houston on the board in the fifth inning with a solo home run to left. Then Paredes scored what ended up being the winning run on a Yordan Alvarez double in the sixth.

Peña is entering his fourth season in the majors and the Astros are expecting big things from the Gold Glove-winning shortstop. He’s already proven himself as a postseason hero. Peña was the MVP of the 2022 ALCS against the New York Yankees with a 1.176 OPS. He was then named MVP of the World Series after slashing .400/.423/.600 in six games against the Philadelphia Phillies.