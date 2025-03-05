The Houston Astros seemed close to getting third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade from the Cardinals in December, but he reportedly nixed the trade. Months later, Joe Espada was asked if he ever talked to Arenado prior to him nixing the trade.

“I never talked to him,” Espada said via Foul Territory TV. “Our front office was working that trade deal, and they handle all that. I try to stay away from any of those conversations, but when the name came up, obviously we know how good of a player he is, and how good of a fit he would be in our club. But I left it at that.

Expand Tweet

“They're always looking for ways to improve our roster, but when his name came up, it was obviously a great possibility of adding a player of his caliber. Another right-hand hitter we know that can pull the ball in, can play really nice in our ballpark.”

One of the reasons Arenado didn't want to come to the Astros is because they had just traded Kyler Tucker to the Cubs, and it may have given him the sense that they weren't trying to compete. The Astros then signed Christian Walker to play first base which shows that the Astros are trying to contend.

There's still a chance that the Astros can get Arenado, and since he sees that they're trying to win, he most likely let a trade go through this time.

The Astros have the pieces that they need to be a solid team this season, and adding someone of Arenado's caliber can put them over the top. For now, it will be interesting to see what happens on Arenado's front as there still are other teams looking to trade for him as well, and he could make any team better.