The Houston Astros are in the final stretch of the regular season, and any lineup decisions surrounding the club draw extra attention. That includes Thursday’s update from Jose Altuve, who addressed his lingering right foot issue following the team’s 11-5 win over the Athletics in West Sacramento.

Altuve’s injury update came after a game in which the second baseman fouled a ball off his left foot but remained in the lineup, finishing 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Despite the performance, he acknowledged the pain is still there.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting the veteran’s comments after the win.

“I have a little something there. There's some pain. Some days more than other days, but it's getting better. Hopefully it will be 100 percent tomorrow.”

Altuve’s foot soreness first appeared on September 13 vs. the Atlanta Braves, when he exited early with discomfort in his right foot. Although the team anticipated only a brief absence, the 15-year veteran has been managing lingering pain since. Now, following the left-foot incident, he’s dealing with soreness on both sides.

At 85-74, the Astros’ playoff hopes hang in the balance. The club trails the Detroit Tigers by one game for the final AL Wild Card spot, with the Tigers holding the tiebreaker. With Detroit leading the Cleveland Guardians 4–2 in the bottom of the ninth, Houston has no margin for error in its final three games of the season against the Los Angeles Angels.

Altuve remains key to Houston’s offense and clubhouse leadership. He has played 153 games in 2025, batting .265 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs. His durability, despite the injuries, continues to set the tone.

Houston snapped a five-game losing streak with Thursday’s win, thanks to a dominant start from Framber Valdez and a boost from Christian Walker’s 3 RBIs. But the spotlight remains on Altuve — and whether his foot will let him finish strong.