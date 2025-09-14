The Houston Astros are on track to make the Postseason for the ninth year in a row, and All-Star Jose Altuve should be healthy enough to compete once the tournament begins.

Altuve left Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with right foot discomfort, but Astros general manager Dana Brown expressed optimism that the 35-year-old would be able to return sooner rather than later.

“Dana Brown told the Astros’ pregame radio show he expects Jose Altuve to miss “a day or two, two days tops” due to right foot soreness,” Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle tweeted. “Brown said he thinks Altuve has encountered this before. “We’re not concerned, our medical staff is not concerned.”

Across 144 games this season, Altuve has cranked 25 home runs, collected 70 RBIs, and earned a .770 OPS. The injury came in the third inning of what would be a 6-2 victory over Atlanta.

“When he ran the base on that [fielder’s choice], he said, ‘My foot is bothering me,’” Astros manager Joe Espada told MLB.com. “We took him out just to be cautious.”

Altuve has been a battle-tested performer throughout his career. He was a pivotal part of the Astros’ World Series wins in 2017 and 2022, and has consistently stepped up in big moments. Through 105 Postseason games, Altuve owns a .271 batting average and an .841 OPS.

The Astros are 81-68 on the season and currently hold the American League’s final Wild Card Spot. Additionally, they have the same record as the Seattle Mariners and are in contention for the AL West crown. The team will certainly hope that Altuve will be available down the stretch.