The Houston Astros received injury updates on starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy Monday, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“José Urquidy has a forearm strain and will begin the season on the injured list, Joe Espada said. Asked about the status of Urquidy’s UCL, Espada said the only information he has is that it’s a forearm strain,” Rome wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It goes without saying, but the Urquidy injury update is far from ideal. Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr. are battling injuries as well, so Houston's pitching rotation has question marks. The Astros have been linked to Blake Snell in free agency, but a deal has yet to come to fruition as of this story's publication.

As for Verlander, manager Joe Espada said the future Hall-of-Famer will face hitters within the “next day or two,” per Rome.

Verlander isn't expected to be ready for the beginning of the season. Still, this is a positive update as Verlander hopes to return as soon as possible. At 41 years old, the veteran is still more than capable of pitching at a high level.

Houston will need him to perform well during the 2024 season. Signing a pitcher such as Snell, though, would take pressure off Verlander and Houston's other starters.

Will Astros sign Blake Snell amid pitching injuries?

The good news for the Astros is that Framber Valdez, who will start Opening Day, is ready to go for the 2024 campaign. The Astros are still interested in Snell amid their plethora of injury concerns, though.

Snell, who won the National League Cy Young award with the San Diego Padres in 2023, remains unsigned with Opening Day right around the corner. He will likely sign a short-term deal with opt outs at this point.

Houston appears to be the favorite to sign him but other teams remain linked to the reigning Cy Young winning pitcher.