Lance McCullers Jr. surrendered seven runs in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, allowing a Fall Classic-record five home runs in just 4 1/3 innings. That was his last MLB start before undergoing surgery to repair a flexor tendon. He has had to sit on that performance for two and a half years, as the impatience builds. The time for redemption is drawing closer, though.

McCullers Jr. is set to throw 60 to 70 pitches in his next rehab start for the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, per the Houston Chronicle's Matt Kawahara. If the former All-Star can effectively build up his velocity and stamina, he could be in line to rejoin the Astros, at long last.

Additionally, relief pitcher Shawn Dubin is scheduled to appear in the same game, as he works his way back from a spring training shoulder injury. Fellow right-handed reliever Kaleb Ort, who has also yet to debut in 2025 (oblique strain), will make a rehab outing with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The Astros' pitching staff is about to welcome in some valuable depth.

Lance McCullers Jr. aims to help the Astros enjoy another deep run

Houston's bullpen has been stellar through almost a month of play, but the rotation could use a boost. While Hunter Brown has a sensational 1.16 ERA in his first five starts, the rest of the group is scuffling on the mound. McCullers is eager to oblige, assuming his next day of work goes well.

The 31-year-old righty is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA and 800 strikeouts in 718 2/3 career innings. The Astros drafted Lance McCullers Jr. in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft and signed him to a five-year, $85 million contract extension in 2021. They believe in this hurler, and he will look to reward their faith once more when he returns to action.

His ramped-up recovery is coming at the right time. Houston has won five of its last six and sits only a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in the American League West. Perhaps McCullers could generate even more momentum for the ballclub in the very near future. Corpus Christi battles the Frisco RoughRiders Saturday, starting at 3:05 p.m. ET.