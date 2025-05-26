The Houston Astros improved their 2025 outlook by taking three of four games in a big series against the Seattle Mariners. The Astros are now just 1.5 games behind Seattle for the AL West lead. Still, Houston faces a number of concerns as injuries to the pitching staff mount and the team is still missing DH Yordan Alvarez.

Alvarez has been out of the lineup since May 2 after a hand injury forced him onto the 10-day IL. Now, three weeks later, Astros manager Joe Espada still can’t say for sure when the slugger will return.

“I’m not going to box him in like that… We’re going to wait until he feels like he’s ready to go, but I’m not going to put a specific day or game or anything like that,” Espada said regarding a timeline for Alvarez’ return to the lineup, per SI.com.

The Astros continue to wait for Yordan Alvarez's return

Initially the Astros were optimistic that Alvarez would only miss the minimum with the injury. And things were trending in a positive direction when he was first eligible to come off the IL in the middle of May.

But Alvarez took a step back last week. While the team reported he was able to take batting practice and participate in baseball activities, a return was no longer imminent.

The injury involves a strained muscle in Alvarez’s right hand. And the discomfort that the ailment is causing during his swing has, apparently, persisted. Clearly the Astros want the strain to fully heal before Alvarez rejoins the team. Unfortunately, Espada doesn’t know exactly when that will be.

This is the second hand-related injury Alvarez has dealt with this season. Back in spring training he was sidelined by a sore thumb. Unfortunately, when he has been healthy enough to play, the three-time All-Star has struggled.

Alvarez is slashing just .210/.306/.340 with three home runs, 18 RBI, seven runs scored and an OPS+ of 84 in 29 games. The Astros are right on the cusp of making a run for the division lead. But health will play a huge role in the outcome of their season. If Houston is going to make a ninth straight playoff appearance the team will need a significant contribution from a healthy Alvarez.