Fans witnessed a horrible sight on Sunday when San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez was carted off the field with an injury. During a play at first base, he collided with Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon. Thankfully, despite how terrifying the play looked, Arraez is in stable condition.

Dubon stayed in the game until the ninth inning. He was pinch hit for by Yandy Diaz. In the end, the Astros lost the game 3-2. However, the result certainly wasn't at the forefront of anyone's mind. Everyone, especially the Padres, have Arraez on their mind.

This includes Dubon. The Astros infielder met with the media following the loss on Sunday. He spoke about his side of the collision. And he revealed what he was thinking in real time.

“I tried to stay on the bag and it was full speed,” Dubon said, via Houston Chronicle reporter Matt Kawahara. “I just braced myself and closed my eyes. And I couldn’t move anywhere or anything so that’s why I just tried to take it.”

Related Houston Astros NewsArticle continues below
San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) is carted off the field after he colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) (not pictured )on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park.
Padres provide Luis Arraez update after frightening moment vs. Astros
Houston Astros pitcher Forrest Whitley (60) delivers the pitch in the fourth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
Astros pitcher changes number to honor 2-time Cy Young winner
Detroit Tigers first base Spencer Torkelson (20) receives congratulations from shortstop Javier Báez (28) and outfielder Kerry Carpenter (30) after he hits a t three run home run in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.
Spencer Torkelson joins exclusive Tigers list amid power surge to begin 2025

Padres manager Mike Shildt discussed Arraez's condition following the win over the Astros. He said that the infielder is not entirely out of the woods yet. However, initial testing was “favorable,” and the San Diego skipper considered the results a blessing.

“He did have a period where he wasn’t aware of where he was, so that’s clearly concerning,” Shildt said, via Kawahara. “Everything is coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint was favorable, but clearly, we are not out of the woods. All things considered, that’s a blessing.”

The most important thing at this time is Arraez's health. The incident was certainly hard to watch, but it's good to hear some positive news in the aftermath. Hopefully the Padres star makes a full recover sooner rather than later.