Fans witnessed a horrible sight on Sunday when San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez was carted off the field with an injury. During a play at first base, he collided with Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon. Thankfully, despite how terrifying the play looked, Arraez is in stable condition.

Dubon stayed in the game until the ninth inning. He was pinch hit for by Yandy Diaz. In the end, the Astros lost the game 3-2. However, the result certainly wasn't at the forefront of anyone's mind. Everyone, especially the Padres, have Arraez on their mind.

This includes Dubon. The Astros infielder met with the media following the loss on Sunday. He spoke about his side of the collision. And he revealed what he was thinking in real time.

“I tried to stay on the bag and it was full speed,” Dubon said, via Houston Chronicle reporter Matt Kawahara. “I just braced myself and closed my eyes. And I couldn’t move anywhere or anything so that’s why I just tried to take it.”

Padres manager Mike Shildt discussed Arraez's condition following the win over the Astros. He said that the infielder is not entirely out of the woods yet. However, initial testing was “favorable,” and the San Diego skipper considered the results a blessing.

“He did have a period where he wasn’t aware of where he was, so that’s clearly concerning,” Shildt said, via Kawahara. “Everything is coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint was favorable, but clearly, we are not out of the woods. All things considered, that’s a blessing.”

The most important thing at this time is Arraez's health. The incident was certainly hard to watch, but it's good to hear some positive news in the aftermath. Hopefully the Padres star makes a full recover sooner rather than later.