The Houston Astros are getting a timely boost from Yordan Alvarez as they continue their playoff push. Since returning from the injured list, Alvarez has been on fire. According to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, he is slashing .333/.519/.500 in seven games, showing his value as a cornerstone of Houston’s lineup. With the Yankees-Astros series starting this week, Alvarez’s resurgence could not have come at a better time.

Houston’s offense struggled to maintain consistency during Alvarez’s absence, but his return has injected new life into the lineup. He has been seeing the ball well, drawing walks and driving in key runs when it matters most. His ability to hit for both power and average gives the Astros an edge in tight games. His presence has also forced opposing pitchers to adjust their approach.

The Astros are entering a crucial stretch. The upcoming three-game series against the Yankees carries significant weight in the standings. Houston remembers the history between these teams, especially the 2022 American League Championship Series when the Astros swept the Yankees 4-0. That postseason dominance still looms large, and both squads know how high the stakes are this time around.

Manager Joe Espada has praised Alvarez’s patience and approach since returning. The slugger’s improved discipline at the plate has helped lengthen the Astros’ lineup, giving hitters behind him better opportunities to drive in runs. His presence alone alters the way opposing teams game-plan, making him one of the most impactful players in baseball right now.

With Alvarez locked in, the Astros aim to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The Yankees, meanwhile, are fighting for position as well, making this matchup one to watch closely. Houston will lean heavily on Alvarez’s bat to deliver when the pressure peaks. If he continues producing at this level, the Astros’ postseason hopes remain firmly within reach.

Will Yordan Alvarez rise to the occasion and power the Astros past the Yankees?